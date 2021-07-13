Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane Sells 1,984 Shares

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $236,750.72.

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.77. 807,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,444. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.32, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.86. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.28 and a 52-week high of $121.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Xylem during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 30.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus began coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.17.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

