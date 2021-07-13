Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NYSE:YMAB) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:YMAB) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $32.83, but opened at $31.75. Y-mAbs Therapeutics shares last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 519 shares changing hands.

Specifically, insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $143,200.00. Also, major shareholder Biotech Aps Wg sold 72,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $2,472,460.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 288,136 shares of company stock worth $10,119,961.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile (NYSE:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

