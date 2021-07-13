Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on YNDX shares. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Yandex in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get Yandex alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YNDX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Yandex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,989,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Yandex by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,160,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $637,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,242 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Yandex by 17.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,619,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $744,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,808 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Yandex by 13.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,625,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $552,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cartica Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yandex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,287,000. 66.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:YNDX traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $70.69. The stock had a trading volume of 500,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,279. The stock has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.73. Yandex has a 12-month low of $50.81 and a 12-month high of $74.32.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $966.10 million during the quarter. Yandex had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 5.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yandex will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

Read More: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.