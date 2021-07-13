YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Stock Holdings Increased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $6,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 831.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,480 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 217.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,461,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,377 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,556,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,644,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,013,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

YETI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. YETI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.11.

In other news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $2,166,411.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,949.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $1,707,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,895,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 184,577 shares of company stock worth $16,005,862 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $93.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.10 and a 1 year high of $95.76.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

