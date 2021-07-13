Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) shares rose 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.29 and last traded at $22.23. Approximately 7,639 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 402,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.09.

DAO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Get Youdao alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.12. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of -0.66.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $204.50 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Youdao, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAO. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Youdao by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Youdao during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Youdao during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Youdao by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Youdao in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Youdao Company Profile (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.