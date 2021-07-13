Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC) Shares Acquired by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il lifted its position in Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC) by 23.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 371,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,395 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Yucaipa Acquisition were worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YAC. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Yucaipa Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Yucaipa Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YAC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.87. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,963. Yucaipa Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84.

Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

