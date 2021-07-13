Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) will report $10.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Immatics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.32 million. Immatics reported sales of $7.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Immatics will report full-year sales of $41.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.33 million to $42.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $41.38 million, with estimates ranging from $39.45 million to $44.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Immatics.

Get Immatics alerts:

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $8.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IMTX shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Immatics in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immatics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Immatics stock opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.58. The firm has a market cap of $216.36 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of -0.04. Immatics has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $18.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMTX. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in Immatics by 121.2% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,992,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,731 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Immatics by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,171,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,435,000 after purchasing an additional 457,265 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in Immatics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,082,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,348,000 after buying an additional 14,513 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Immatics by 8.6% in the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,273,000 after buying an additional 94,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Immatics by 17.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 599,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after buying an additional 88,397 shares during the period.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immatics (IMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.