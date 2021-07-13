Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ earnings. Landmark Infrastructure Partners posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.42 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Landmark Infrastructure Partners.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 58.44%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

LMRK traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.85. 25,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,155. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $327.55 million, a P/E ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 235.29%.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, develops, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, digital infrastructure, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

