Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SJW Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.70. SJW Group reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SJW Group.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). SJW Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $114.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJW. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,238,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,976,000 after purchasing an additional 720,332 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,658,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the first quarter worth approximately $16,536,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the first quarter worth approximately $11,023,000. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 29.7% during the first quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 549,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,605,000 after buying an additional 125,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJW traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,046. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $71.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.26%.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

