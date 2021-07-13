Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) to Announce $1.71 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) to announce earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.69 and the highest is $1.73. Spectrum Brands posted earnings per share of $1.36 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full-year earnings of $6.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $6.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on SPB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Spectrum Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

Shares of SPB stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,720. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.94. Spectrum Brands has a 12-month low of $44.82 and a 12-month high of $97.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,991,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,984,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,855,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 243.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,700,000 after buying an additional 164,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

