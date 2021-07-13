Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $407.92 Million

Equities analysts expect Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) to post sales of $407.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vectrus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $405.83 million to $410.00 million. Vectrus reported sales of $336.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vectrus.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.95 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 16.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 26th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VEC traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.02. 27,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,007. The firm has a market cap of $527.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Vectrus has a 1-year low of $36.83 and a 1-year high of $60.32.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

