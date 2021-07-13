Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zebra Technologies Co. (NYSE:ZBRA) Will Announce Earnings of $4.16 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. (NYSE:ZBRA) will report $4.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.10. Zebra Technologies reported earnings per share of $2.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full year earnings of $17.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.73 to $17.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $18.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.39 to $19.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zebra Technologies.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.15, for a total transaction of $5,081,500.00. Also, CRO Joachim Heel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.97, for a total transaction of $2,007,880.00. Insiders have sold a total of 52,915 shares of company stock worth $26,408,216 over the last 90 days.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $548.10 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $246.83 and a 52 week high of $549.98.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

