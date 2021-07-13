Zacks: Analysts Expect Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NYSE:ALGM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NYSE:ALGM) will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.66. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Allegro MicroSystems.

Shares of ALGM stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $27.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,163. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $34.66.

In other news, EVP Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $147,800.00. Also, CEO Ravi Vig sold 160,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $4,096,000.00. Insiders have sold 287,063 shares of company stock valued at $7,161,635 in the last 90 days.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

