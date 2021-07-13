Zacks: Analysts Expect First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect that First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.54. First Foundation posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $66.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.21 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 31.53%.

FFWM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Shares of First Foundation stock traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $22.18. 369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,997. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.03. First Foundation has a 52-week low of $12.29 and a 52-week high of $25.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

In other news, insider John Hakopian sold 8,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $221,936.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,823.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 6,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $162,240.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 27,447 shares in the company, valued at $658,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFWM. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 690.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Foundation during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in First Foundation by 134.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Foundation during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Foundation by 218.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

