Zacks: Analysts Expect Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) to Post $0.07 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) will report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Information Services Group posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Information Services Group.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Information Services Group had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $66.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.28 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research raised shares of Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Noble Financial raised their price objective on shares of Information Services Group from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of Information Services Group stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Information Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $6.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.65. The company has a market cap of $289.02 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Information Services Group by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Information Services Group (III)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.