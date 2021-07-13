Zacks: Analysts Expect Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.88 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) to post $4.88 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.82 billion and the highest is $4.93 billion. Kimberly-Clark reported sales of $4.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full-year sales of $19.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.57 billion to $19.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $20.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.06 billion to $20.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kimberly-Clark.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,646,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,406 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,911,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,242,000 after purchasing an additional 375,853 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 6.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,674,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,995,000 after purchasing an additional 283,040 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $510,600,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,092,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,042,000 after buying an additional 374,462 shares in the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KMB traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.45. 62,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,137,200. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The company has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

