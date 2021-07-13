Zacks: Analysts Expect NortonLifeLock Inc. (NYSE:NLOK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. (NYSE:NLOK) will announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NortonLifeLock’s earnings. NortonLifeLock posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NortonLifeLock.

NLOK opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. NortonLifeLock has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $28.92.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 3,983,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $103,999,341.53.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

