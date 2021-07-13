Zacks: Analysts Expect SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.96 Million

Brokerages expect SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) to report sales of $115.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $112.16 million to $120.25 million. SITE Centers posted sales of $98.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full year sales of $470.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $462.62 million to $482.51 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $488.02 million, with estimates ranging from $467.48 million to $505.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 1.07%. SITE Centers’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $14.50 to $15.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SITE Centers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.41.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $666,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,402.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander Otto sold 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $122,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,689,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,202,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,644,624 shares of company stock worth $124,853,641 in the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SITE Centers by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,146,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,861 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in SITE Centers by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,215,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,457 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 4,915,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,377 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,052,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,391,000 after acquiring an additional 327,267 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,940,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,871,000 after acquiring an additional 419,801 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SITC traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.08. 2,554,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,045,432. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.92. SITE Centers has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $15.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

