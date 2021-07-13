Zacks: Analysts Expect T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.86 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) will report sales of $1.86 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings. T. Rowe Price Group reported sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full-year sales of $7.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.36 billion to $7.56 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.61 billion to $8.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

TROW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.08.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at $30,077,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total transaction of $1,370,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,969,134.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,274 shares of company stock worth $6,228,147. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 17.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,138,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $195,445,000 after buying an additional 37,614 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 39,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 364,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,510,000 after buying an additional 29,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $211.10 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $121.58 and a 1 year high of $212.41. The company has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.64.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

