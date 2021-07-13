Zacks: Analysts Expect The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to Announce $2.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Travelers Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.60. The Travelers Companies posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,280%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will report full year earnings of $11.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.70 to $11.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.80 to $13.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Travelers Companies.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS.

TRV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.77.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $153.01. 39,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,321. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.11. The Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $162.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $230,026.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,045.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $1,564,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,752.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,338 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,424. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

