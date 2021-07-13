Zacks: Analysts Expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NYSE:RARE) to Announce -$1.27 EPS

Equities analysts expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NYSE:RARE) to report ($1.27) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.02) and the lowest is ($1.80). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported earnings of ($0.82) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($6.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.16) to ($5.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($5.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.75) to ($3.34). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

RARE opened at $91.38 on Tuesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $72.83 and a 12 month high of $179.65.

In related news, EVP Erik Harris sold 1,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $95,673.38. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $132,900.00.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.