Zacks: Analysts Expect Upwork Inc. (NYSE:UPWK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts predict that Upwork Inc. (NYSE:UPWK) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Upwork’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.16). Upwork reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Upwork will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Upwork.

Shares of NYSE:UPWK opened at $57.36 on Tuesday. Upwork has a fifty-two week low of $12.96 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $52,779.90. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $133,495.05. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,232 shares of company stock worth $1,873,020.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

