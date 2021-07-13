Zacks: Analysts Expect Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.59 Million

Analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) will post $101.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Workiva’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $102.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $101.04 million. Workiva posted sales of $83.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workiva will report full year sales of $416.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $410.00 million to $420.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $483.39 million, with estimates ranging from $470.04 million to $500.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.43 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workiva currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

NYSE:WK traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.94. The stock had a trading volume of 698 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,997. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.49. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $51.44 and a fifty-two week high of $124.60. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -131.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

In other Workiva news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $2,402,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at $26,043,503.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $821,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,999,250.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $12,200,095. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WK. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 379.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 28.6% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

