Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NYSE:BLI) to Announce -$0.24 EPS

Equities analysts expect Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NYSE:BLI) to report ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.28). Berkeley Lights posted earnings of ($4.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 94.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Berkeley Lights.

In related news, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 14,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $611,421.60. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $406,890.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,782,302.

Shares of NYSE:BLI traded down $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.04. The stock had a trading volume of 455,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,614. Berkeley Lights has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

