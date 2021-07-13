Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) to Announce $0.39 EPS

Brokerages expect Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) to post earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.37. Ingersoll Rand posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ingersoll Rand.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Vertical Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.63.

NYSE:IR traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,358,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,034. Ingersoll Rand has a fifty-two week low of $28.43 and a fifty-two week high of $52.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.33 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ingersoll Rand (IR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.