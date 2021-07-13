Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Keurig Dr Pepper reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Keurig Dr Pepper.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

In other news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 28,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $997,360,000.00.

NYSE KDP opened at $34.98 on Tuesday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $37.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.