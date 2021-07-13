Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $974.43 Million

Equities analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) will post $974.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.02 billion and the lowest is $922.40 million. Tri Pointe Homes reported sales of $767.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full year sales of $3.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $4.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tri Pointe Homes.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $716.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Tri Pointe Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 191,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.1% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 61,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPH stock traded down $1.04 on Thursday, hitting $19.93. 1,738,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,094. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.49. Tri Pointe Homes has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $26.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.76.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tri Pointe Homes (TPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.