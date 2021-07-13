Zacks: Brokerages Expect CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) will post $1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CAI International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.61. CAI International posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 123.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAI International will report full-year earnings of $7.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.83 to $8.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CAI International.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.36 million. CAI International had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley downgraded shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CAI International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,113,000 after buying an additional 28,458 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in CAI International by 18.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CAI International by 37.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CAI International by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of CAI International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.66. 279,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,508. CAI International has a 1-year low of $16.46 and a 1-year high of $56.17. The firm has a market cap of $963.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CAI International (CAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CAI International (NYSE:CAI)

Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.