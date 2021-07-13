Zacks: Brokerages Expect CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) will post $1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CAI International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.61. CAI International posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 123.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAI International will report full-year earnings of $7.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.83 to $8.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CAI International.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.36 million. CAI International had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley downgraded shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CAI International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,113,000 after buying an additional 28,458 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in CAI International by 18.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CAI International by 37.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CAI International by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of CAI International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.66. 279,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,508. CAI International has a 1-year low of $16.46 and a 1-year high of $56.17. The firm has a market cap of $963.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

