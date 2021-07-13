Zacks: Brokerages Expect LivePerson, Inc. (NYSE:LPSN) to Post -$0.15 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. (NYSE:LPSN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). LivePerson reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 650%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover LivePerson.

NYSE LPSN traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $59.88. The stock had a trading volume of 572,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,738. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $72.23.

In other news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 16,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total transaction of $942,034.79.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

