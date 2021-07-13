Zacks: Brokerages Expect Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Will Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Brokerages expect Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) to post earnings per share of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Regency Centers posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 15.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on REG shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

In related news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $128,361.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,197.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $106,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,845.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,521 shares of company stock worth $3,142,997. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $737,615,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Regency Centers by 3,442.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,609,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,750 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Regency Centers by 9,649.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,561,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,078 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Regency Centers by 28.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,720,000 after acquiring an additional 989,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $35,998,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Regency Centers stock traded down $1.41 on Thursday, hitting $64.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,094. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $68.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

