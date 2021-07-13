Zacks: Brokerages Expect Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Will Post Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Standex International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38. Standex International posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Standex International will report full-year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $172.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.65 million. Standex International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SXI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Standex International by 2,325.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Standex International in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Standex International in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Standex International by 25.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standex International during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SXI opened at $93.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.31, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27. Standex International has a one year low of $51.74 and a one year high of $108.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Standex International’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

