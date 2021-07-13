Zacks Investment Research Downgrades LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) to Hold

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LGI Homes, Inc. is engaged in the design and construction of entry-level homes across Texas, Arizona, Florida and Georgia. The company focuses on converting renters of apartments and single-family homes into homeowners by offering homes at affordable locations. LGI Homes, Inc. is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LGIH. JMP Securities upped their price target on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.67.

LGI Homes stock opened at $163.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 9.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.57. LGI Homes has a twelve month low of $95.54 and a twelve month high of $188.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $705.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.93 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 14.54%. LGI Homes’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total value of $65,496.06. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,828,397.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

