Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) to Hold

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaccinex, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engages in the discovery and development of biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of VX15, VX5 and VX25 which are in clinical stage. Vaccinex, Inc. is based in Rochester, New York. “

VCNX traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $2.56. 170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,966. Vaccinex has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.85 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Vaccinex will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Vaccinex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vaccinex in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaccinex in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vaccinex in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Vaccinex in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders.

