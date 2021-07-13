Zacks Investment Research Lowers Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) to Sell

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ConforMIS, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops, manufacture and sells joint replacement implants. The Company’s iFit technology platform consists of iFit Design, iFit Printing and iFit Just-in-Time Delivery. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom. The Company serves orthopedic surgeons, hospitals and other medical facilities and patients. ConforMIS, Inc. is based in Bedford, United States. “

CFMS traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,087,233. The company has a market capitalization of $186.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.98. Conformis has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $1.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.88 million. Conformis had a negative return on equity of 83.99% and a negative net margin of 40.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that Conformis will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 54,552 shares of Conformis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $41,459.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,151,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider J Brent Alldredge sold 33,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $25,118.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 387,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,382.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,877 shares of company stock valued at $115,236 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conformis during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Conformis during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conformis during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conformis by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 577,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 220,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Conformis by 657.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

About Conformis

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

