Zacks Investment Research Lowers DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) to Sell

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Durect Corp. is pioneering the treatment of chronic diseases and conditions by developing and commercializing pharmaceutical systems to deliver the right drug to the right place in the right amount at the right time. Its pharmaceutical systems combine engineering innovations and delivery technology from the medical device and drug delivery industries with its proprietary pharmaceutical and biotechnology drug formulations. “

Get DURECT alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. DURECT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRRX traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $1.39. 593,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,602. DURECT has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.67. The firm has a market cap of $316.09 million, a P/E ratio of -139.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 28.91% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 million. Equities analysts predict that DURECT will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Judy R. Joice sold 60,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $103,435.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,311.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DURECT by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,159,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,310,000 after acquiring an additional 103,837 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in DURECT by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 20,620 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of DURECT by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 227,890 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 20,280 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of DURECT by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,068 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of DURECT by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 244,053 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 145,445 shares during the period. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DURECT (DRRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.