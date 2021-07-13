Zacks Investment Research Lowers Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bulk Shipping is the largest U.S. based owner of Handymax dry bulk vessels. Handymax dry bulk vessels range in size from 35,000 to 60,000 deadweight tons, or dwt, and transport a broad range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. “

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EGLE. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.83.

EGLE stock opened at $43.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $56.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.70.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $69.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.45 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $40,317.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,748.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 1,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $71,219.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,731,336.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,958,967 shares of company stock worth $87,962,444. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,150,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 337.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,907 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.