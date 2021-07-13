Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) to Sell

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc., an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, and charter air transportation services in the United States, Latin America and internationally. Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SNCY. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “positive” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sun Country Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $34.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.79. Sun Country Airlines has a one year low of $31.02 and a one year high of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $127.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.99 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total transaction of $240,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

