Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) to Buy

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.58% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is focused on developing novel therapeutics for underlying cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic and ophthalmic diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of NGM282, NGM313, NGM120, NGM217, NGM621, NGM386 and NGM395 which are in clinical stage. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NGM. Raymond James cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.11.

NASDAQ NGM opened at $22.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.37. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 2.02. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.33 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.28% and a negative net margin of 131.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGM. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $79,995,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,227,000 after acquiring an additional 413,843 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $11,031,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $7,554,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,365,000 after purchasing an additional 238,964 shares in the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

