Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $54.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OTTER TAIL’s primary business is the production, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is also engaged in other businesses which are referred to as Health Services Operations and Diversified Operations. “

Separately, Williams Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.67.

Shares of OTTR stock opened at $48.80 on Friday. Otter Tail has a 12-month low of $35.36 and a 12-month high of $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.39.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Otter Tail had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $261.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Otter Tail will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTTR. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

