Zacks Investment Research Upgrades STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $43.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on STAG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.78.

NYSE:STAG opened at $39.59 on Friday. STAG Industrial has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.08.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 32.77%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that STAG Industrial will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 53.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 74.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STAG Industrial (STAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.