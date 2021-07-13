Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Trading Up 5.9%

Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP)’s share price was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.38 and last traded at $11.37. Approximately 2,298 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 239,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.74.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.35. The company has a market capitalization of $719.21 million, a P/E ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Zepp Health had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $175.11 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Zepp Health in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Zepp Health in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Zepp Health in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Zepp Health in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Zepp Health in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

About Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP)

Zepp Health Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc.

