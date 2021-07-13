Zero (ZER) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.21 Million

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. During the last seven days, Zero has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000360 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $15,106.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.20 or 0.00318071 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00131752 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.69 or 0.00176106 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006361 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003079 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,230,358 coins. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

