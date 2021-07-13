Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) Director Sells $2,619,690.00 in Stock

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) Director John Sculley sold 261,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $2,619,690.00.

NYSE:ZETA traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $6.61. The stock had a trading volume of 10,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,481. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $9.44.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZETA. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

