Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NYSE:ZM) COO Aparna Bawa Sells 2,593 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NYSE:ZM) COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.10, for a total transaction of $946,704.30.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

On Thursday, June 3rd, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total transaction of $833,493.92.

On Monday, June 28th, Aparna Bawa sold 32,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.37, for a total transaction of $12,429,992.41.

Shares of NYSE:ZM traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $378.39. 101,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,187,820. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $230.00 and a one year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.