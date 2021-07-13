ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. operates cloud-based intelligence platform for information and insights on the organizations and professionals principally in the United States and internationally. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is based in Washington, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ZI. Truist Securities increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.88.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $53.03 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $60.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,325.42.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.49 million. The company’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Tc Group Cayman Investment Hol sold 70,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $3,680,920.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 262,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $12,558,013.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,558,013.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,815,600 shares of company stock valued at $320,404,786. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

