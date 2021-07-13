ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. operates cloud-based intelligence platform for information and insights on the organizations and professionals principally in the United States and internationally. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is based in Washington, United States. “

ZI has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.88.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $53.03 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $60.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,325.42.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.49 million. The company’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 262,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $12,558,013.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,665 shares in the company, valued at $12,558,013.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 253,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $11,940,729.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 253,950 shares in the company, valued at $11,940,729. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,815,600 shares of company stock worth $320,404,786 over the last 90 days. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 8,030 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 37,129 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

