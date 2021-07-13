Zosano Pharma Co. (NYSE:ZSAN) CEO Sells $10,657.98 in Stock

Zosano Pharma Co. (NYSE:ZSAN) CEO Steven Lo sold 13,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $10,657.98.

ZSAN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.84. 680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,656,240. Zosano Pharma Co. has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $3.06.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics and other bioactive molecules to patients suffering from migraine using its transdermal microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the acute treatment of migraine.

