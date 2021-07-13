ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ZTE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut ZTE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZTCOY opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.98. ZTE has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $7.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.47.

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter. ZTE had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 5.39%. Analysts predict that ZTE will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

ZTE Company Profile

ZTE Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and information technology (IT) solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The company offers wireless products, such as baseband units, AAU series, ultra-broadband radio series, indoor coverage, small cell base station series, and microwave products.

