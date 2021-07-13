ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ZTE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut ZTE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.
Shares of OTCMKTS ZTCOY opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.98. ZTE has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $7.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.47.
ZTE Company Profile
ZTE Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and information technology (IT) solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The company offers wireless products, such as baseband units, AAU series, ultra-broadband radio series, indoor coverage, small cell base station series, and microwave products.
