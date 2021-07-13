Zynecoin (ZYN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $52,070.00

Zynecoin (CURRENCY:ZYN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. Over the last seven days, Zynecoin has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One Zynecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001250 BTC on exchanges. Zynecoin has a total market cap of $8.98 million and $52,070.00 worth of Zynecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zynecoin Profile

Zynecoin (CRYPTO:ZYN) is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2019. Zynecoin’s total supply is 92,556,125 coins and its circulating supply is 22,138,879 coins. The official website for Zynecoin is www.zynecoin.io . Zynecoin’s official Twitter account is @zynecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zynecoin is a cryptocurrency token created with the intention of providing back and support to African startups and humanitarian initiatives. The Zynecoin token will also split mining commissions so that a healthy portion of them will be used to contribute directly to African state treasury funds. “

Buying and Selling Zynecoin

