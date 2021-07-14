-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.09). Avalara posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Avalara will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVLR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.21.

AVLR stock opened at $156.84 on Friday. Avalara has a 1-year low of $114.22 and a 1-year high of $185.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.21.

In other news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total value of $264,146.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,397 shares in the company, valued at $16,038,699.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total value of $145,108.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,882,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,540 shares of company stock valued at $15,353,630 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 91.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avalara during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Avalara by 37.5% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Invictus RG bought a new stake in Avalara during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Avalara by 335.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

